Special performance of one-woman show ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day

Published: 10:00 AM August 29, 2021

A one-woman show exploring loss, longing, love and laughter is being hosted in St Albans on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day.

Presented by Beverly Bishop, Finding Magic is coming straight from Edinburgh Fringe to the community garden of local charity The OLLIE Foundation at Sandridge Road Allotments on Thursday September 9.

The OLLIE (One Life Lost Is Enough) Foundation is a St Albans-based charity set up five years ago by three parents who had each lost a son to suicide. They met in bereavement counselling and vowed to do all they could to stop another family going through the heartache they were experiencing.

Join Bev for 90 beautiful, poignant minutes as she explores her progression through grief and healing after the loss of her son Jess through suicide, as she seeks to find her magic again.

Beverley has presented at numerous conferences and events and has spoken about her experience on Radio 4’s Today programme, BBC Look East and Anglia News as well as on podcasts and other radio stations.

In this new production she uses mime, film, storytelling and comedy to introduce the audience to her new reality of unpredictable triggers, clichés and flashbacks, and invites them to share in the new-found surreal humour she deploys to find peace after bereavement.

The community garden, which was launched to support the mental health and wellbeing of the St Albans community, provides the perfect backdrop to this emotive performance.

This 90-minute performance and 30-minute post performance talk is outside, so please prepare for British weather! Bring your own picnic and drinks and something comfortable to sit on - a blanket or camping chair would be ideal. Please note, this performance references suicide and is not advised for those under 16.

Gates open at 5.45pm with the curtain up at 6pm. Tickets cost £10 and can be obtained from https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/166333460859

If you would like to know more about the Community Garden, please email contactus@theolliefoundation.org or check out their Facebook Page - @TheOLLIEFoundation - for upcoming events and activities in the community garden.



