Street photographer reveals his secrets at Harpenden talk

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 October 2019

Work by street photographer Damien Demolder.

Work by street photographer Damien Demolder.

An insider's account of his career as a street photographer is the subject of a special presentation taking place in Harpenden next month.

Work by street photographer Damien Demolder.Work by street photographer Damien Demolder.

Photographer and journalist Damien Demolder will be explaining his approach to street photography in locations including London's Camden Town, Covent Garden and the Southbank, and how he uses light and exposure to grab the viewer's attention.

This heavily-illustrated two-hour presentation takes place at The Harpenden Trust Centre in Southdown Road at 7.30pm on November 5.

The event is being hosted by Harpenden Photographic Society, and tickets are available for just £12 from EventBrite at https://bit.ly/2noJM8X

Street photographer Damien Demolder.Street photographer Damien Demolder.

For more information about HPS visit www.harpenden photographicsociety.co.uk

