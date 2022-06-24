News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Preaching into Sermon of the Year finals

person

Laura Bill

Published: 4:17 PM June 24, 2022
Katharine Crew from Harpenden

Katharine Crew from Harpenden - Credit: Preach

A Harpenden preacher has reached the finals of the Sermon of the Year competition.

Organised by Preach magazine, the competition aims to promote the art of sermon writing and preaching, and this year's entries were based on the theme of 'Welcome the Stranger'.

The local finalist was Katharine Crew, 30, who works at Union Chapel Church as their social justice and community outreach worker.

Katharine was recently accredited as a methodist local preacher in the West Hertfordshire and Borders circuit, which includes her home church, High Street Methodist Church, Harpenden.

Katharine began preaching as a teenager in her circuit’s Youth Worship Team, where she loved the encouragement of knowing her perspective was valued.

After not preaching while at university, she felt its absence from her life and began to explore her call to preach.

She said: "I am particularly keen to bring under-represented voices into her services, and to encourage other people to explore a call to preach so that a broad range of perspectives are heard."


Harpenden News

Don't Miss

Jersey Farm Woodland Park in Sandridge.

Doctors save woman's life during St Albans parkrun

Laura Bill

person
Telford Court

What next for residents of St Albans' Telford Court?

Laura Bill

person
An e-fit released as part of an investigation into two sex crimes which took place in Harpenden 20 years ago

£10k reward fund for information about alleged double sex offender

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A traffic camera on the M25 clockwise shows queues between Hatfield and Potters Bar at 4.50pm today (June 21)

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Live traffic updates during rush-hour after crashes on M25 and A414

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon