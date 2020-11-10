Final design for Clarence Park playground is unveiled

Designs for the new playpark at Clarence Park. Archant

The winning design for a St Albans playground refurbishment has been revealed.

Designs for the new playpark at Clarence Park.

St Albans district council (SADC) and community charity Clarence Play have now appointed Kompan to design and build the new space for Clarence Park, with work set to begin early next year ready for completion in March.

Coming a year after the public design consultation, the brief to playground companies reflected specific wish lists and loves from local children as well as feedback from families and friends.

SADC and Clarence Play recognised that the final design needed to speak to both young and older children, to reflect and accommodate the universal appeal of the sandpit and ensure that the most sought after pieces of equipment were incorporated within the revamped space.

Ensuring the new play area was accessible for all was critically important to the committee, equipment needed to be inclusive and inviting for everyone.

Designs for the new playpark at Clarence Park.

Clarence Play chairman Louise Mann said: “We received an overwhelming number of responses from playground companies all with such creative ideas, this really was playground design 2.0.

“The winning design scored highly against the criteria set out by the council and Clarence Play, with the Kompan design providing an imaginative, inclusive and accessible playground that will enable children of all ages and needs to play side by side with their friends. The new design will sympathetically reflect the heritage and natural beauty of Clarence Park.”

The design includes a bespoke miniature cricket pavilion climbing structure as well as a musical bandstand complete with bongo drums and chime quartet, reflecting structures within the wider park.

Designs for the new playpark at Clarence Park.

For younger children there is a toddler train and carriage, and the fairytale throne will hopefully capture the attention of young kings and queens.

In direct response to community feedback there will be equipment for older children too which aims to challenge them both physically and mentally: the twin ring sky carousel, double cableway and pendulum swing.

Louise added: “With so much emphasis placed on our parks, and endless pleasure to be found there too, Clarence Play are delighted to be able to share the final design and welcome you there in spring; a thrilling, enticing space to explore the familiar alongside the abundance of new equipment.”