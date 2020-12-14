St Albans community rises to Christmas charity fundraising challenge sprint

Published: 6:00 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:22 AM December 16, 2020

The St Albans Cards for Causes charity shop has been busy this Christmas. - Credit: Archant

The race is on for St Albans’ popular pop-up charity Christmas shop to raise as much money for charity as possible in its last few days of trading for the season.

The shop still has a fantastic range of stocking fillers, gift wrapping and dining ware, as well as Christmas cards, all raising money for various charities. Many items are under £10, so ideal for those last minute presents.

St Albans Cards for Good Causes Christmas shop has seen brisk trade since re-opening after lockdown. Undaunted by being in a new venue this year and by the stop-start nature of trading due to lockdown, regular and new customers have enjoyed discovering the spacious Lower Hall at Dagnall Street Baptist Church in Upper Dagnall Street where there is plenty of space for browsing in socially distant comfort.

Customers are also travelling to the St Albans shop from the surrounding area including Harpenden, Luton, Rickmansworth, Watford, Hatfield and Potters Bar, as many other shops have been unable to open this year due to coronavirus.

St Albans Cards for Good Causes shop generates between £75-100,000 for charity each year making it one of the top 10 shops nationwide and reflecting the extremely generous nature of its loyal customer base.

You may also want to watch:

Manager Patricia Kataria said: “We are so grateful to all our loyal customers as well as new customers who have persevered in this difficult year of pandemic and lockdown and are faithfully coming to the shop to support us come what may.

“We hear so many deeply personal stories of why people choose cards from a particular charity. We are profoundly grateful that people take the trouble and effort in these challenging times to come and support the work of our amazing charities which include the Alzheimer’s Society, the British Heart Foundation, Marie Curie, Mind, the National Autistic Society, Save the Children and Shelter, as well as local charities such as the Fraternity of Friends of St Albans Cathedral with their perennially popular Choristers in the Snow card.

“The race is on for a sprint finish this year to raise as much money for charity as possible before we close on Saturday December 19.”

Follow them on Facebook (St Albans Cards for Good Causes) for updates on the click and collect and telephone service and opening times.