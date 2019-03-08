Celebrating business at festival across district

St Albans Business Festival 2019 - Outsourcing Seminar - photo by Spike Brown of Blue Feather Photography Archant

The fifth annual St Albans Business Festival brought together movers and shakers from across the district to learn from experts in their field, develop new skills and cultivate effective business links.

The event, which hosted by St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Mercer & Hole, featured numerous events including a business breakfast, quiz, seminars, courses, the Herts Business Expo and a festival finale barbecue.

Chamber membership officer Emma Fisher said: "The festival brings businesses of all types together, providing the chance for start-ups and small firms to rub shoulders with the district's bigger companies and for everyone involved to get to know each other better, both commercially and socially.

"Bringing business people together to share ideas and expertise and to build effective relationships is core to the Chamber's activities."

Among the highlights of the week was Sean Hughes, Christo Tofalli and Mandy McNeil from Save UK Pubs talking at the business breakfast about the hike in rates which threaten pub closures both locally and throughout the UK, the Herts Advertiser's group editor Matt Adams ran an Engaging with the Press seminar, looking at how to secure media coverage for your business, and delegates enjoyed a Mindful Leadership workshop run by the founder of Mindful Pathway, Ruth Farenga.

Ruth said: "I think leaders are realising that having their foot firmly on the accelerator pedal at all times is not helping anyone anymore.

"We all need to take time to pause, reflect and learn about how we can lead more effectively in an increasingly VUCA (Volatile, Unpredictable, Complex and Ambiguous) world. A world that is evolving so quickly in an age of things like rapid technological development and climate change."

Chamber President Alastair Woodgate said: "On behalf of the directors I would like to thank Anna, Emma and Lisa in the Chamber office for putting the programme together and ensuring the week ran so well.

"I am grateful to all the businesses who have staged our seminars and workshops and to the venues in the district that have provided the locations for our activities.

"Mercer & Hole have once again been our headline sponsors: huge thanks for their continued contribution and support, which enables us to deliver such a full and varied programme of events throughout the week."

Paul Maberly, managing partner at Mercer & Hole, added: "The Business Festival Week has been a fantastic platform for local businesses to learn and network with some festival fever thrown in. We have a strong business community and Mercer & Hole feel proud to be a part of this for the last 114 years.

"I hope you all had an enjoyable week, it has been great to meet new businesses and learn about your new ventures, along with having the opportunity to catch up with familiar friends."

