St Albans store holding charity raffle for elderly

A city centre boutique is set to continue its annual tradition of helping others at Christmas with a festive raffle for a host of designer goodies.

The Dressing Room in High Street, St Albans will be fundraising for Hertfordshire Independent Living Service , a not-for-profit social enterprise which provides a range of services to help older and vulnerable people stay happy, healthy, and independent.

Owner Deryane Tadd said: "Our seasonal events have become such a key part of our yearly calendar, our customers really look forward to them with a main part of these being the charity raffle, creating great excitement for great causes.

"As a local business we tend to pick local charities that give back to the community or charities close to our customers' hearts. This Christmas I really wanted the focus to be on supporting the elderly at a time that can feel lonely or difficult, which is why we chose the Hertfordshire Independent Living Service."

By hosting the raffle online and in store it means that more people can donate easily and have a chance of winning!

All money raised will be donated to HILS to support their efforts in caring for the elderly within the community. Each virtual raffle ticket is £5 and The Dressing Room just ask that you donate a minimum of £5 to be entered into the prize draw.

The top prize includes a pair of Frame denim jeans, a Dea Kudibal wool scarf, a pair of Veja trainers, a pair of Emu slippers, a Nooki Callie bag, an Anna Beck small elephant necklace, and Lulu Copenhagen Heat & Colour ball earrings.

Previous years have seen them raise £3,486 for the NHS Charity, £2,285 for Sparklets children's cancer charity, and £1,605 for Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity.

Alongside this they have also donated to Emma Prigmore's charity clothes swap for Mind in Mid Herts, plus lots of local school fundraisers.

The charity raffle page is at https://www.givey.com/thedressingroomchristmasraffle The raffle will end at midnight on Sunday December 5, at which time the winners will be drawn at random and announced on their social media channels on December 8.