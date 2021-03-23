News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Local festival to go ahead - full line-up announced

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 10:46 AM March 23, 2021   
The Festival on the Field in 2018.

The Festival on the Field in 2018. - Credit: FOTF

An award-winning family festival in Harpenden is going ahead after having to postpone from last year.

The Festival on the Field, held at Sir John Lawes School playing field, will take place on Saturday July 3. 

Mark Hill, chair of the festival organising committee said: “We are incredibly happy to announce that the festival will be going ahead  and hope that it will be a brilliant, fun, family event where people can enjoy themselves after what’s been a very challenging year for us all.”

Festival on the Field is returning to Harpenden.

Festival on the Field is returning to Harpenden. - Credit: FOTF

The mass karaoke phenomenon ‘Massaoke’ are headlining and a packed line up of top tribute acts will be appearing, including long-running Madness act One Step Behind, and Bruno Mars tribute 24K Bruno.

Mark said: “One Step Behind played the festival in 2016 and the crowd went wild! 24K Bruno is a high energy act, complete with a band of expert musicians and talented dancers, which is guaranteed to get the crowd on its feet and dancing. This act promises to be a real treat and a welcome addition to the festival’s line-up.”

One Step Behind Madness tribute act.

One Step Behind Madness tribute act. - Credit: One Step Behind

You may also want to watch:

Opening the show will be a trio of local talent – Stratton 5, an up-and-coming, young indie-rock band, the Up and Overs, a great local covers band and singer-songwriter Emma McGrath from Harpenden. Since the festival coincides once again with the Euros this year, we’ll be showing any England games on the giant screen. 

A choice of food will be available in the form of handmade pizza, a fish and chip bus, a burger grill as well as a local favourite, Zero Sushi who will be offering their legendary katsu and teriyaki curries.  As usual there will be a full bar, including cocktails, and a stalwart supporter of the festival, Tring Brewery will be serving their superb locally brewed real ales 

Most Read

  1. 1 St Columba's welcomes first girls
  2. 2 'All systems go' for Harpenden Town as they look to improve home for new season
  3. 3 Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed former pub in central St Albans
  1. 4 Battle of the buns
  2. 5 Harpenden woman runs over 2,000km for teenage mental health charity
  3. 6 Find your funny at Easter comedy workshops for kids
  4. 7 Covid A Year On - Looking ahead to This Time Next Year
  5. 8 City looks forward to International Organ Festival concerts this summer
  6. 9 Covid A Year On: How district council reacted to pandemic
  7. 10 Alban's Well pub to open at old BHS site

Mark added: “We are so excited about welcoming families and people of all ages to our festival this year.  It truly is a community event, with well over 95 per cent of attendees able to walk to the venue.”

Tickets are on sale now and available from the festival website, www.festivalonthefield.co.uk


Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Side by side of Bill and Anne Daughtrey on their wedding day and in recent times

St Albans couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The Pioneer Club in Harpenden Road.

£5.3m youth facility unveiled as part of housing development scheme

Deborah Price

Logo Icon
Caroline Shepherd, clinical lead for HCT's mass vaccination programme, administering a COVID-19 vaccine to Wheathampstead...

The Alban Arena: Inside St Albans' mass vaccination centre

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
COVID-19

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases across district slowly rise

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus