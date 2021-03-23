Local festival to go ahead - full line-up announced

Published: 10:46 AM March 23, 2021

An award-winning family festival in Harpenden is going ahead after having to postpone from last year.

The Festival on the Field, held at Sir John Lawes School playing field, will take place on Saturday July 3.

Mark Hill, chair of the festival organising committee said: “We are incredibly happy to announce that the festival will be going ahead and hope that it will be a brilliant, fun, family event where people can enjoy themselves after what’s been a very challenging year for us all.”

Festival on the Field is returning to Harpenden. - Credit: FOTF

The mass karaoke phenomenon ‘Massaoke’ are headlining and a packed line up of top tribute acts will be appearing, including long-running Madness act One Step Behind, and Bruno Mars tribute 24K Bruno.

Mark said: “One Step Behind played the festival in 2016 and the crowd went wild! 24K Bruno is a high energy act, complete with a band of expert musicians and talented dancers, which is guaranteed to get the crowd on its feet and dancing. This act promises to be a real treat and a welcome addition to the festival’s line-up.”

One Step Behind Madness tribute act. - Credit: One Step Behind

Opening the show will be a trio of local talent – Stratton 5, an up-and-coming, young indie-rock band, the Up and Overs, a great local covers band and singer-songwriter Emma McGrath from Harpenden. Since the festival coincides once again with the Euros this year, we’ll be showing any England games on the giant screen.

A choice of food will be available in the form of handmade pizza, a fish and chip bus, a burger grill as well as a local favourite, Zero Sushi who will be offering their legendary katsu and teriyaki curries. As usual there will be a full bar, including cocktails, and a stalwart supporter of the festival, Tring Brewery will be serving their superb locally brewed real ales

Mark added: “We are so excited about welcoming families and people of all ages to our festival this year. It truly is a community event, with well over 95 per cent of attendees able to walk to the venue.”

Tickets are on sale now and available from the festival website, www.festivalonthefield.co.uk



