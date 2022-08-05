News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Family favourite event returns to Harpenden park

Laura Bill

Published: 11:30 AM August 5, 2022
Funny Bones performing at Harpenden's Lydekker Park.

Funny Bones performing at Harpenden's Lydekker Park. - Credit: HTC

There was much more than just catering for cuddly toys when the much-loved teddy bears' picnic returned to Harpenden's Lydekker Park.

This free children’s event offered a variety of activities for families, and children were invited to bring along their favourite teddy to join in the fun.

The picnic was organised to coincide with National Playday, a national celebration of children’s right to play and a campaign to highlight the importance of play in youngsters' lives.

This year’s event included a host of entertainment and activities from a variety of local companies working in partnership with Harpenden Town Council, including The Little Gym, Sandy Art, face painting, soft play, and Herts Family Centre craft activities, a Bear Discovery Trail and Teddy Bears' Hospital.

Children were also treated to Story Time sessions by Harpenden Library, a Showtime Circus Show and a lot of fun courtesy of local favourite Funny Bones.

Harpenden Town Mayor Cllr Lisa Scriven said: “The teddy bears' picnic is a Harpenden favourite enjoyed by young children and their bears alike.

"It is always a delight to see so many children engaged in fun activities in one of Harpenden’s most treasured green spaces. We’re very proud to be able to host this type of celebration and, as a Harpenden parent myself, I know how important fun-filled and free events are during the school Summer holidays.”

This is the first of two free events in Lydekker Park this summer: Music in Lydekker takes place on Saturday August 27 and features performances by Tennessee Boogie Boys and Threefold with the chance to enjoy a picnic or food and drink from the food vendors.

For more information about Teddy Bears’ Picnic and other Harpenden Town Council events visit www.harpenden.gov.uk/events-and-markets/events


