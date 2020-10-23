Advanced search

Faith Focus: Remembering the young

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 October 2020

Elspeth Jackman

Elspeth Jackman

Elspeth Jackman

Archant

Do we believe that wishes come true, or is that just a child’s concept?

Today I want to focus not on Covid-19 but on some children’s wishes written down. Looking through all the stuff I keep – how will I ever manage to downsize – I found a collection of balloon shapes in different coloured paper that I had distributed to a class in a local secondary school, many years ago.

I was working with the St Albans and Harpenden Christian Education Project (Step) team who tackle all sorts of ‘God questions’ with young people.

After a lesson on God fulfilling our needs, I had encouraged these students from Year 7 to write down anonymously what they really wished for.

And even today, I am moved by them. Here are just a few of their answers:

“I wish I felt wanted by more than my family.” “I wish people didn’t pick on me all the time.” “I wish I could be really good at something.” “I wish my mum and dad would stop quarrelling.” “I wish I was normal” and “I wish I could belong somewhere.”

I didn’t read them out at the time. This was about seven or eight years ago, and the young people may not even remember writing them,

But today I still hurt on their behalf.

Harpenden poet Andy Smith wrote a very apt poem in his book ‘Mysteries and Conundrums.’ Here are just a few lines from it:

Two homes,

Two tones of voice.

Two smells

You may also want to watch:

One smells fatty, the other sweet.

One house untidy, one house neat.

But neither me, nor my brother

Belong to one house of the other…

and it ends…

I felt a fool at school last week,

because I didn’t bring my work to class

And couldn’t say

Where home had been one day

To know where I should look

To find my stupid homework book.

In this trying time, let’s remember the mental well-being of the young, by more loving understanding towards them and praying to God for them, as He really does care.

Elspeth Jackman, writer, broadcaster and piano teacher, is an active Christian locally.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Westminster Diary: Hungry children at half-term

Daisy Cooper. Picture: St Albans Cathedral

Faith Focus: Remembering the young

Elspeth Jackman

Man jailed for 13 years after stabbing ex-partner and step-daughter in Harpenden

Gregory Williams has been jailed for 13 years after stabbing his ex-partner and step-daughter in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Street market seeking perfect location in Herts

Can you help identify the perfect location for Junkyard Market? Images by Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Shop Local: Lib Dem leader Ed Davey backs Herts Ad campaign for independent retailers

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey talks to Herts Ad group editor Matt Adams.