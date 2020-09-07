Advanced search

Faith Focus: Facing up to the ‘new normal’

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 September 2020

Dennis Stamps

Dennis Stamps

Dennis Stamps

Archant

Have you heard the phrase, ‘new normal’? We are all coping with the reality that COVID-19 is not going away for now. Many of the changes we thought were short-term will be lasting for a good while longer.

On Harpenden High Street, there are pavement markers, sanitiser dispensers, new parking restrictions, and signs reminding us to social distance. Same high street, but not as it was. For now, these steps make sense to cope with the pandemic.

Another new normal is wearing masks. In Harpenden, people are generally very good about wearing them in the shops. Most people do not wear them as they walk about the town centre. So the new normal is taking our face masks on and off as we go about our shopping.

Church is a new normal too. In Harpenden, some churches have not yet opened their buildings for public worship. Church leaders are discussing the benefits and risks.

You may also want to watch:

Anglicans have started holding services in their church buildings, but it is a new normal. You sanitise your hands on entry and exit, wear face masks the whole time, social distance in the pews, no singing. To be honest few have come back compared to the numbers who used to attend.

We are all coping with the changes of the new normal. How are you doing? For everyone it is a challenge. For many it is stressful. For some it is traumatic. But life is about handling change.

To deal with change you need others to encourage and support you. You also need personal resilience. As a vicar, I find both in my faith community, my church. My friends at church give me strength as we share the challenges. My faith in God connects me with a higher power and a divine perspective that helps me deal with change.

There are other ways like mindfulness, meditation, exercise, and nature walks that help us deal with anxiety and get a helpful viewpoint on change.

The new normal means coping with change. How are you resourced to cope?

Canon Dennis Stamps is Rector of the Parish of Harpenden, a single parish with three churches: St Nicholas’, St Mary’s and All Saints.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man stabbed in St Albans - receives life-threatening injuries

Police attended the scene of the stabbing in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans.

Revealed: Where 15,000 new homes could be built around St Albans

As government inspectors throw out St Albans Council's Local Plan, Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map showing all the major housing developments it included.

St Albans Cathedral brings visitors face-to-face with abbot from 1400s

A facial reconstruction of John of Wheathampstead. Picture: Liverpool John Moores University and Facelab

St Albans restaurant re-opening delayed by flood

The flood damaged the newly refurbished bar area of the Greek restaurant in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Police and council cracking down on large gatherings in St Albans to prevent Covid spike

Police were called at 11.45pm on Saturday to report loud music coming from Heartwood Forest near Sandridge, on the outskirts of St Albans. Officers attended and entered the forest on foot where they located a group of approximately 100 young people gathered in a clearing. They dispersed the crowd and remained in the area to ensure the group did not relocate to a different part of the forest. On further investigation, a generator and music equipment was seized along with quantities of class A and B drugs. A significant amount of intelligence has been recorded and enquiries are ongoing. Picture: St Albans Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man stabbed in St Albans - receives life-threatening injuries

Police attended the scene of the stabbing in the Hill End Lane area of St Albans.

Revealed: Where 15,000 new homes could be built around St Albans

As government inspectors throw out St Albans Council's Local Plan, Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map showing all the major housing developments it included.

St Albans Cathedral brings visitors face-to-face with abbot from 1400s

A facial reconstruction of John of Wheathampstead. Picture: Liverpool John Moores University and Facelab

St Albans restaurant re-opening delayed by flood

The flood damaged the newly refurbished bar area of the Greek restaurant in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Police and council cracking down on large gatherings in St Albans to prevent Covid spike

Police were called at 11.45pm on Saturday to report loud music coming from Heartwood Forest near Sandridge, on the outskirts of St Albans. Officers attended and entered the forest on foot where they located a group of approximately 100 young people gathered in a clearing. They dispersed the crowd and remained in the area to ensure the group did not relocate to a different part of the forest. On further investigation, a generator and music equipment was seized along with quantities of class A and B drugs. A significant amount of intelligence has been recorded and enquiries are ongoing. Picture: St Albans Police

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Faith Focus: Facing up to the ‘new normal’

Dennis Stamps

More urged to join organ donation register as over 70 saved by transplants in Herts last year

An urgent organ appeal has been launced for Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

World Suicide Prevention Day: It’s OK To Say and Hector’s House join forces to raise awareness

Stacey Turner of It's OK To Say and Lottie Stringer of Hector's House.

World Suicide Prevention Day: Herts charity Hector’s House offers advice to help prevent further tragedies

Lottie Stringer from Hector's House and Richard Batchelar, general manager of The Beech House in St Albans, with Stacey Turner from It's OK To Say.

Comment: The ‘tenant tax’ we shouldn’t be intimidated into paying

Dirty work: end of tenancy cleans don't come cheap. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto