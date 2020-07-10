St Albans group formed to tackle issue of factory farming

A new animal welfare group campaigning against intensive factory farming has been launched in St Albans, and it is appealing for volunteers to join the cause.

Helen Furse has formed the branch of Compassion in World Farming, and is looking for new members who believe in higher farm animal welfare to take part in fundraisers and campaign events.

Compassion in World Farming was founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer who became horrified at the development of intensive factory farming.

Helen said: “Factory farming is the world’s biggest cause of animal suffering. I think it is really important that we know the truth behind where our food comes from and that consumers are able to make informed decisions when shopping for meat and dairy.

“This local group will enable the people of Hertfordshire to speak out for farm animals and help to end factory farming.”

Joy Elliott, supporter engagement manager at Compassion in World Farming said: “We are delighted that a new volunteer group has been started in St Albans to raise awareness of farm animal welfare.

“Compassion’s inspirational supporters are helping to mobilise a movement to help improve the lives of billions of animals farmed for food worldwide.”

All those interested in joining should call 01483 521 953 or email supporters@ciwf.org.

Alternatively, search for the “Compassion in Herts volunteers” group on Facebook.