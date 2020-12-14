Police appeal for safe return of valuable items after ‘extremely heartbreaking’ burglary
Police have released images of stolen items in a bid to trace them, after a “extremely heartbreaking” burglary in Harpenden.
The incident occurred in Manland Way, between 12 noon and 2pm on Wednesday, December 9.
Det Con Colin Workman, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “Any burglary is a distressing ordeal for victims, but the circumstances surrounding this particular incident are extremely heartbreaking.
“The victims had left their home for the first time in nine months to visit their terminally ill daughter in palliative care.
“Returning home to discover they had been burgled and that Christmas presents for their grandchildren had been stolen, along with many sentimental items of jewellery, has caused unimaginable anguish at what is already an incredibly difficult time.”
Other stolen items included a safe containing the unique jewellery, cash and documents, luggage and champagne.
DC Workman added: “The jewellery stolen is unique and identifiable and I am appealing for anyone who may have come across these items for sale to please get in touch. Similarly, this particular brand of champagne is not available in the UK so would be recognisable.
“I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed any suspicious activity. We’re particularly keen to identify a man who was wearing dark clothing and a grey beanie hat, as we believe he can assist with our enquiries.
“Lastly I would like to appeal to the offender(s) directly. This family have been through more than enough, so please do the right thing and contact police.”
Anyone with information is asked to please email colin.workman@herts.pnn.police.uk
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/99005/20.
Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.