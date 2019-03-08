Advanced search

Youth activist 'street party' at Clock Tower set for this morning

PUBLISHED: 09:45 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 25 August 2019

St Albans may face an Extinction Rebellion protest this weekend, police warn.

St Albans may face an Extinction Rebellion protest this weekend, police warn.

A group of youth activists is having a 'summer party' outside the Clock Tower this weekend.

The party begins at 11am with plans to play music, pitch tents and entertain whilst raising awareness of climate change and environmental issues.

The young people belong to a range of climate activist organisations including Climate Unity Herts, The UK Student Climate Network Herts and Extinction Rebellion Youth, with support from Teen Voice UK.

They believe that climate crisis caused by humanity is the biggest threat facing the world today and say they are passionate about finding ways in which the people of Hertfordshire can act.

Co-founder of Teen Voice UK, Josh Dean, said: "It's a pleasure to support such an important campaign - Teen Voice UK is dedicated to empowering young people and making their voices heard. Climate change will effect our generation as we become adults and it's vital that we are heard on this issue."

Organiser Mimi Spiliopoilou said: "Our summer street party is a celebration of music, colour, culture and life to educate and demonstrate how important this issue is, how much we have to lose and how vital it is that we take action."

Fellow organiser Ben Clark said: "The situation we are in is dire and for many it can be distressing and upsetting, that's why we decided to celebrate life and show what good we can do with this street party."

Police are aware of the event and confirm there will be a visible police presence today and tomorrow.

