Extinction Rebellion could protest again in St Albans city centre this weekend

PUBLISHED: 18:22 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 06 September 2019

Extinction Rebellion could be protesting in St Albans this weekend, after youth activists (pictured) set up camp at the Clock Tower over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Laura Bill

Extinction Rebellion could be protesting in St Albans this weekend, after youth activists (pictured) set up camp at the Clock Tower over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Laura Bill

St Albans could be disrupted again because of an activist group protest this weekend over climate change.

Herts police are warning of a potential event taking place in the city centre this Saturday, September 7.

The group Extinction Rebellion told the Herts Ad that it is having a 'swarming action' where the ER declaration will be read out.

Extinction Rebellion is described as a movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience to aim to improve the world for future generations.

Police are working with the local authority and making enquiries into the nature and scale of the event.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "We have been made aware of a potential event taking place in St Albans city centre on Saturday, September 7.

"We are working with local authorities, partner emergency services and the group notifying police to understand the nature of the proposed event, the impact on the wider public and the need for any policing response."

The potential protest follows one carried out by youth groups, including one which falls under the Extinction Rebellion banner, over the bank holiday weekend.

