Extinction Rebellion litter pick in St Albans to help tackle climate crisis

Extinction Rebellion is picking up litter along the Alban Way in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Extinction Rebellion is holding a litter pick in St Albans this weekend to tackle antipathy about the environment.

The litter pick will take place along the Alban Way on Sunday, January 12, meeting at 1am outside Morrisons.

Any passersby are welcome to join in and become members of the group. Extinction Rebellion is also keen to hear about other areas in St Albans where litter is particularly bad, as they intend to hold litter picks regularly.

A spokesperson said: "The amount of litter on our streets is depressing, and understandably needs to apathy about our environment.

"By taking such small steps we hope to make St Albans that bit pleasanter. We also hope to recruit more members."

The group is also raising awareness of the wider climate catastrophe, due to scientific consensus that we only have nine years to stop 'runaway' climate change.