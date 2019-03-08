Flags for London Extinction Rebellion protests being made in St Albans

Extinction Rebellion St Albans have been working through the night to create protest flags. Picture: Clare Harvey Archant

Climate change activists in St Albans have been working through the night to create protest flags for national demonstrations.

Members of Extinction Rebellion St Albans have created 80 flags with its distinctive hourglass logo to be used for the group's International Rebellion in London from October 7.

This is a series of protests designed to disrupt the capital and push the government to take climate change seriously.

Extinction Rebellion flag-maker Caro said: "We made a makeshift printing press out of old cardboard and newspapers.

"It took a while to get the process running efficiently but we soon got very quick at it."

The flags were made using Soil Association-approved ink.

Another activist, Clare, said: "If you see drip marks on them, they're the ones that got caught in the dew when we were working overnight."

The 80 St Albans flags will add to about 4,000 made around the UK.