Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Extinction Rebellion hold climate change protest on St Albans Clock Tower

PUBLISHED: 10:17 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 03 July 2019

Extinction Rebellion banner on St Albans Clock Tower.

Extinction Rebellion banner on St Albans Clock Tower.

Archant

Climate change protesters hung the Extinction Rebellion banner from St Albans' iconic Clock Tower on Saturday.

Similar protests featuring the Extinction symbol have been taking place across the UK and worldwide to demonstrate a feeling of urgency towards the world climate crisis.

You may also want to watch:

One of the protestors, Kate Jeffery, a student at UCL and resident of St Albans, said: "It is tremendously important that our government starts taking this crisis seriously, as it directly impacts the well-being and longevity of the next generation.

"We chose the Clock Tower because it is an iconic symbol in our town that was originally erected as a protest against authority - and also to convey the message that time is running out on the climate crisis."

The hanging of the banner on the Clock Tower comes before the forthcoming St Albans council vote on declaring a climate emergency for the district, scheduled to take place at a council meeting on July 10.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Luton named among gazumping hotspots

Oak Road, Luton. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

CCTV appeal after teenage girl raped in St Albans

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into a rape in St Albans. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant

Before and after: The Markyate pub that’s been turned into a fabulous family home

The Sun Inn Coach House, High Street, Markyate as it looks today. Picture: Ashtons

St Albans care home forced to apologise for ‘injustices’ to woman in care

Audrey and her husband.

Luton named among gazumping hotspots

Oak Road, Luton. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Extinction Rebellion hold climate change protest on St Albans Clock Tower

Extinction Rebellion banner on St Albans Clock Tower.

Fewer PE lessons and cuts to youth services blamed for huge Herts obesity problem

One in five children in Hertfordshire are overweight or obese by the time they are just five years old. Picture: Pexels.

Charity golfers drive funds for Rennie Grove Hospice in St Albans

Aitchison Rafferty raised money for Rennie Grove Hospice with a charity golf day. Picture: Rennie Grove

Plastic free shopping: A look into a zero-waste supermarket in St Albans

Sustainable St Albans

St Albans burglar arrested after being spotted on CCTV

A St Albans burglar was arrested after being spotted by a CCTV operator. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists