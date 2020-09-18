Advanced search

Take a virtual tour around newly-transformed Grove House

PUBLISHED: 18:03 18 September 2020

The Heartwood Room at Grove House as seen in the 3-D tour.

The Heartwood Room at Grove House as seen in the 3-D tour.

Archant

Rennie Grove patients and supporters have the opportunity to take a tour of its newly-refurbished community hub, Grove House - without setting foot outside their front door.

A doll's house view of Grove House.A doll's house view of Grove House.

The charity has commissioned a 360-degree virtual tour that takes viewers through each room with a click of the computer mouse. By clicking on dots they are able to view pop-up links explaining the changes, the charity’s vision for the future and how people can help support Rennie Grove to furnish the building.

Behind the innovative technology is a former patient of Grove House, Jo Hailey, who benefited from group therapy there in 2003 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

She and fellow patients called themselves ‘the Monday Girls’ and such was their bonding during those eight weeks together they have kept in touch.

“It was very empowering,” said Jo, 56, whose Striking Places Photography business is based in St Albans but has clients nationwide. “When I went back to Grove House to take photos for the tour it brought back many memories.”

You may also want to watch:

Of the refurbishment, she added: “If I can borrow a word from the name of my business, it is certainly striking!”

Following the easing of the Covid lockdown, the first patients are expected to start returning to Grove House for individual sessions from September 14.

The 3-D technology is based on Google Street View, where computer users see a street as if they were standing in it – and then by clicking the cursor ‘walk around’ the neighbourhood. The TourDash Virtual Walkthrough technology used at Grove House takes you off the street and inside the actual building, with targeted interactive information.

Rennie Grove chief executive Stewart Marks said: “Since Grove House opened its doors in 1993, the needs of our local communities have changed and this redevelopment was crucial to the way we address those needs.

“This virtual tour will give everyone an idea of how we have transformed Grove House to offer a wider range of services for adults and children diagnosed with life-limiting illnesses and their families. We hope everyone enjoys this chance to see what we have been able to achieve with their generous support.”

To take the virtual tour go to: www.renniegrove.org/virtualtour

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Take a virtual tour around newly-transformed Grove House

The Heartwood Room at Grove House as seen in the 3-D tour.

Dean Austin passionate and excited about bringing elite academy to St Albans City

Dean Austin chats with Ian Allinson prior to a pre-season friendly in 2018 between St Albans City and Northampton Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Licensed premises which flout social distancing could be closed, warns council leader as St Albans red flagged for Covid cases

Crowds in French Row, St Albans.

Dean Austin backs Gareth Bale and Jose Mourinho to boost Tottenham’s fortunes

Gareth Bale is set to return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

St Albans woman spends weeks in a tree in Parliament

'Eli Rose' from St Albans spent sixteen days in a tree protesting about HS2 at Parliament Square. Picture; Supplied