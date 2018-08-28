Advanced search

Emergency services workers given free access to St Albans and Redbourn leisure centres

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 December 2018

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Westminster Lodge in St Albans

Emergency service workers will have free access to leisure centres in St Albans district this Christmas.

Centres in St Albans and Redbourn run by Everyone Active will be free of charge for people with valid emergency service ID from December 24 to December 31.

Everyone Active contract manager Steve Cox said: “Christmas is a special time of year, but many emergency service workers put in extra shifts and incredibly long hours to keep us safe and well.

“Whether they want to stop by for a hot shower, swim in the pool or to let off some steam in the gym, we will welcome them through our doors.”

All emergency services staff will have to fill in the necessary Health & Safety forms and watch the online induction before being granted free and unlimited access to the centres over the festive period.

The scheme is being run at certain Everyone Active centres nationwide.

