Euro 2020: Where in Herts will you be watching?

Published: 4:33 PM May 28, 2021

The wait is over, and the Euros are almost here.

After a 12 month delay to the UEFA European Football Championship due to the pandemic, the anticipation is almost palpable.

From Stevenage to St Albans, Letchworth to Potters Bar, Hitchin to Harpenden, and everywhere in between, it's sure to be a summer to remember.

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his provisional squad. - Credit: PA IMAGES

Gareth Southgate announced his provisional 33-man squad for the Euros on May 25.

And with June’s forecast set to see a “mini-heatwave", let's hope the sun shines down on Gareth Southgate’s team so they can recreate the excitement of the 2018 World Cup when they reached the last four.

Pubs that have a big screen will also be showing all matches across the Euros from June 11-July 11 and special bookings for days when England play.

Here is when and who England will play in Group D and who they could face in the first round of the knockout stages:

Sunday, June 13: Croatia (2pm kick-off, London)

Friday, June 18: Scotland (8pm, London)

Tuesday, June 22: Czech Republic (8pm, London)

If England win Group D:

Tuesday, June 29: vs Group F runners-up (Portugal, France, Germany, Hungary – 5pm, London)

If England finish second in Group D:

Monday, June 28: vs Group E runners-up (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia – 5pm, Copenhagen)

If England finish as one of the four best third-place teams:

One of:

Sunday, June 27: vs Group C winners (Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia – 5pm, Budapest)

Sunday, June 27: vs Group B winners (Denmark, Finland, Belgium and Russia – 8pm, Seville)

Tuesday, June 29: vs Group E winners (Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia – 8pm, Glasgow)

