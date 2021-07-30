Estate agents heading for Snowdon summit for Open Door

Published: 12:00 PM July 30, 2021

Frost's St Albans directors David Murray (left) and Dan Kirk (right) will be climbing Snowdon for the Open Door charity. - Credit: Matt Brand

Ain't no mountain high enough for a team of plucky St Albans estate agents doing their bit for a local homelessness charity.

Directors of Frost's St Albans, David Murray, 46, and Dan Kirk, 36, will be climbing Mount Snowdon on October 9 to raise much needed funds for Open Door St Albans.

The directors have a long-standing relationship with Open Door having previously slept rough for a charity event as well as taking part in various other initiatives.

David said: "They make a real difference to local people and it’s important to both Dan and I that we are able to do good in the communities that support our business."

David has previously climbed a mountain, including Snowdon, but not for many years, but Dan is a novice, although he says he's been training by chasing his 11 month old daughter around and taking long walks up hills with her strapped to his chest.

You may also want to watch:

David said: "I love the outdoors and despite being an experienced walker it’s a long time since I have done something like this.

"Being able to do good for a worth charity while also sharing my love of the outdoors with Dan is an exciting proposition. In October the weather can be quite changeable and so being prepared is important, I guess I’m most worried about Dan showing me up."

Dan added: "I'm looking forward to it being over and laying in bed later that night… and the sense of achievement. I'm worried about my counterpart Dave 'Bear Grylls' Murray trying to show off and leaving me behind!"

Established in 1993, Open Door has supported more than 7,000 people who have experienced homelessness and been at risk of sleeping rough.

Help is available to those sleeping rough in St Albans by visiting Open Door in Bricket Road at 2.30pm daily.

If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough in England or Wales you should contact Street Link, an organisation that connects homeless people with support services. If you think the person you are concerned about is in immediate danger or needs urgent care, please call 999.

To sponsor Dan and David visit https://bit.ly/3BX2czG