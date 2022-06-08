Herts 10K is back: everything you need to know about the iconic race

The legendary Herts 10K race is returning after two years as a virtual event due to the pandemic.

It takes place at Rothamsted Research in Harpenden at 10am on October 9, and entries are now open.

Since its inception in 2006, over 18,000 people have taken part in the community run which has raised a whopping £1,623,924 for local charity Rennie Grove Hospice Care, helping it to provide specialist care and support for adults and children with a life limiting illness.

Voted one of the top 30 races in the country, it is famed for its community spirit and camaraderie, with many taking part in fancy dress and runners of all abilities enjoying a memorable occasion.

The race has also attracted a host of celebrities keen to support both the runners and Rennie Grove.

The Herts 10K is in October 2022. - Credit: Rennie Grove

In 2007 runners were cheered on by former WBC world heavyweight champion Frank Bruno while BBC Breakfast weather presenter Louise Lear and former female British world rally champion and TV presenter Penny Mallory took part.

Football commentating legend John Motson started the race in 2008 with rugby stars Richard Hill, Andy and Owen Farrell in 2009. A huge Rennie Grove supporter, Sky Sports football presenter Geoff Shreeves launched and took part in the 2010 race – the same year that a new course record of 32:56 was set by the winner.

The route takes runners across the stunning private grounds of the Rothamsted Estate, which is home to Rothamsted Research, who kindly open their space in support of the charitable race each year so runners can experience the glorious Estate and take in new sights!

The race was founded by Lawrence Levy, formerly of Levy Associates, who has worked tirelessly over the last 17 years to make the race the charity's flagship fundraising event.

Lawrence said: “We are thrilled to welcome the community back to the Herts 10K. Whether you are an elite runner aiming to set a new PB, looking to take on your first 10K run or are seeking a walking challenge for your Duke of Edinburgh Award – this is one of the biggest and best local events - and one not to be missed!

"It raises an incredible amount of money each year for Rennie Grove and is a great day out – so grab some friends, get your family involved and enjoy the Herts 10K this October.”

Organisers anticipate that this year will be busier than ever, with a rise in the number of people taking up running during the pandemic.

Tracey Hancock, director of fundraising at Rennie Grove said there are big plans for this year’s comeback event: “As one of the most popular local events, we are delighted to welcome back the crowds and supporters! There will be a festival feel to mark its return, with lots of entertainment and food and drink to enjoy before, during and after the race. Come along, support your friends and family, and be a part of this legendary event.”

The race is open to all abilities and there is a Junior Division race for 15-17-year-olds.

Enter online at Herts10K.com to take advantage of the early bird offer of £20 per runner and includes an official t-shirt, chip timing and finishers medal!

Tracey is urging everyone to get involved and join in the fun this October: “Without the support of the community taking part in these sorts of events, we would not be able to continue to provide specialist end-of-life care in people’s homes, making every moment matter to the very end.”



