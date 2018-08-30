VOTE: Time to have your say in inaugural Enjoy Harpenden More Awards

Enjoy Harpenden More 30/08/2018. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

It's time to cast your votes in the inaugural Enjoy Harpenden More Awards.

We all know Harpenden is a fantastic place to live, but who are the individuals or organisations which lift it above the rest of the county?

As part of our remit to celebrate all that's great about our town, we've launched these awards to recognise the best of the best.

We asked residents to nominate their favourites, and a shortlist is now set to go to the public vote, with presentations to the winners later this year, and full coverage online and in a future edition of the EHM newsletter and the Herts Advertiser.

Herts Ad reporter and Enjoy Harpenden More champion Franki Berry said: "I'm really excited to read all the nominations because I know there are loads of great people and organisations in Harpenden.

"Whether it's customer service that went above and beyond, a café with the best cake in town, or an unsung hero working tirelessly to help others - please, get in touch and let us know.

"It will be great to give these individuals the recognition they deserve."

