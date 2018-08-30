Advanced search

VOTE: Time to have your say in inaugural Enjoy Harpenden More Awards

PUBLISHED: 07:35 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 18 September 2019

Enjoy Harpenden More 30/08/2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Enjoy Harpenden More 30/08/2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

It's time to cast your votes in the inaugural Enjoy Harpenden More Awards.

We all know Harpenden is a fantastic place to live, but who are the individuals or organisations which lift it above the rest of the county?

As part of our remit to celebrate all that's great about our town, we've launched these awards to recognise the best of the best.

We asked residents to nominate their favourites, and a shortlist is now set to go to the public vote, with presentations to the winners later this year, and full coverage online and in a future edition of the EHM newsletter and the Herts Advertiser.

Herts Ad reporter and Enjoy Harpenden More champion Franki Berry said: "I'm really excited to read all the nominations because I know there are loads of great people and organisations in Harpenden.

"Whether it's customer service that went above and beyond, a café with the best cake in town, or an unsung hero working tirelessly to help others - please, get in touch and let us know.

"It will be great to give these individuals the recognition they deserve."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Most Read

St Albans campaigner riles against ‘unnecessary’ removal of heritage lampposts

In Woodstock Road, HCC has erected a modern lamppost directly beside a historic column with a faulty fuse. Picture: Submitted by David Kaloczi

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

VOTE: Time to have your say in inaugural Enjoy Harpenden More Awards

Enjoy Harpenden More 30/08/2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

Saracens’ Zoe Harrison expecting tough defence of Tyrrells Premier 15s title

Zoe Harrison in action for England against Barbarians at Twickenham in June. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA

St Albans start in style with stunning win over Bank of England

Fraser Morris bagged a hat-trick for St Albans in a thumping win over Bank of England. Picture: DANNY LOO

FA Vase: Clements-time as Colney Heath see off Haverhill again

Jon Clements scored both goals as Colney Heath beat Haverhill Rovers in the FA Vase. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Knife amnesty bin comes to St Albans as part of national campaign

The knife bin will be at St Albans council offices.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists