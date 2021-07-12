News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Euro 2020: Queues outside St Albans pubs ahead of England and Italy final

Matt Adams

Published: 9:33 AM July 12, 2021   
England Fans - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - St Albans

England Fans - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - St Albans. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

It may not have been the result we wanted, but there's still a lot to celebrate about England's performance in Euro 2020, as Gareth Southgate's boys did us proud throughout the tournament.

Ahead of Sunday's decisive match with Italy, pubs across St Albans welcomed as many fans as they could accommodate under the ongoing social distancing restrictions.

Queues of England fans outside The Mermaid in Hatfield Road ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

Queues of England fans outside The Mermaid in Hatfield Road ahead of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: Matt Adams

England Fans - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - St Albans.

England Fans - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - St Albans - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - St Albans

England Fans - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - St Albans. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

England Fans - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - St Albans

England Fans - Ye Olde Fighting Cocks - St Albans. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

That included the likes of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, where there was a big screen in the beer garden, and The Mermaid, which operated a first-come, first-served approach when it came to allocating tables, leading to queues along Hatfield Road in the hours before the big game.

We're still keen to see your photos from Sunday, so send them to us at the usual address - hertsad@archant.co.uk - and we'll run a selection of the best in the paper and online.

Euro 2020
St Albans News

