Retiring charity CEO thanks St Albans community

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 December 2018

Tony Ferrier, the retiring CEO of Emmaus St Albans. Picture: Emmaus

A retiring chief executive thanked the community for helping him to turn homelessness charity Emmaus Hertfordshire around.

Tony Ferrier, who retired at the end of November, took on the role eight years ago. The charity provides a home and work for people who have experienced homelessness.

He said: “Back then, the community had two shops in St Albans and Batford, but was struggling to survive and about to take out a £30,000 loan.

It now supports 39 people and has six second-hand shops.

Essential items are delivered monthly to migrants in Calais, an initiative started by Tony.

Tony said: “I would like to thank anyone who has supported us over the years either financially or by donating their items, their time, or making a purchase in one of our shops – their generosity has helped to create a charity that can change lives.”

