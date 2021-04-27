Can you help homeless charity Emmaus revamp their garden?

Published: 2:33 PM April 27, 2021

Could you spare some time to help Emmaus improve its garden? - Credit: Emmaus Hertfordshire

A homelessness charity is calling for volunteers to get involved in a gardening project.

To mark National Gardening Week, Emmaus Hertfordshire is seeking local people to get stuck in and help transform its community garden.

Volunteers will work alongside people who live at the Emmaus community.

Chief executive of Emmaus Hertfordshire John Chesters said: “We all know how important access to green space is to people’s health and wellbeing. We are very lucky to have access to a large garden but we are definitely not using it to its full potential.

“Many of our companions are keen to grow their own vegetables and flowers, but we need someone to guide us along the way. We’re looking for some enthusiastic volunteer gardeners to join our team, working alongside our companions to transform our garden into a space our whole community can enjoy.”

If you would like to get involved and support the Emmaus Hertfordshire team with its plans to transform its garden, please email community.herts@emmaus.org.uk

