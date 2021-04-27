News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Can you help homeless charity Emmaus revamp their garden?

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:33 PM April 27, 2021   
Could you spare some time to help Emmaus improve its garden?

Could you spare some time to help Emmaus improve its garden? - Credit: Emmaus Hertfordshire

A homelessness charity is calling for volunteers to get involved in a gardening project. 

To mark National Gardening Week, Emmaus Hertfordshire is seeking local people to get stuck in and help transform its community garden.

Volunteers will work alongside people who live at the Emmaus community.

Chief executive of Emmaus Hertfordshire John Chesters said: “We all know how important access to green space is to people’s health and wellbeing. We are very lucky to have access to a large  garden but we are definitely not using it to its full potential.

“Many of our companions are keen to grow their own vegetables and flowers, but we need someone to guide us along the way. We’re looking for some enthusiastic volunteer gardeners to join our team, working alongside our companions to transform our garden into a space our whole community can enjoy.”

If you would like to get involved and support the Emmaus Hertfordshire team with its plans to transform its garden, please email community.herts@emmaus.org.uk
 

You may also want to watch:

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colney Heath Parish Council uncovered financial irregularities totalling over £250,000.

Parish council reveals £250K financial scandal over 11 years

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The First Battle of St Albans is on a new stamp.

Battle of St Albans appears on new Wars of the Roses stamp

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Rifle at the ready, Chris Richards in the World War One trench built in the garden of his St Albans home.

Heritage

University student digs WWI trench in St Albans garden for film project

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Grace Muriel House in St Albans.

Elderly care charity set to close due to pandemic pressures

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus