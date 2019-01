Emergency services rush to M1 crash near St Albans

Police are at the scene of an M1 crash by junction 7 near St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

Police officers and ambulance crews rushed to a crash on the M1 this afternoon.

The collision took place at about 3pm on the southbound carriageway, near junction seven, and the incident is not expected to clear before 5.15pm.

One of the four lanes is currently closed while the incident is dealt with.

Normal traffic conditions are not expected until at least 5.45pm.