Gas escape causes emergency road closure near Harpenden town centre

Milton Road, Harpenden. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

An emergency road closure has been enacted near to Harpenden town centre and gas engineers have been called in.

Milton Road has been shut at the junction with Shakespeare Road while gas company Cadent treat a gas escape.

Traffic lights have also been erected on Crabtree Lane while Cadent carry out urgent gas repairs.