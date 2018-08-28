Short circuit causing disruptions on Thameslink and Great Northern lines

Trains may be delayed this morning after a power supply problem at Three Bridges. Archant

An electricity supply failure is causing disruption on the St Albans, Stevenage, Welwyn Garden City, and Hatfield train lines this morning.

⚠️ #TLUpdates - Services unable to run between Horsham and Three Bridges in both directions due to a failure of the electricity supply identified by Network Rail



‍♀️‍♂️ @NetworkRailSE staff are on-site currently



ℹ️ Latest info and travel advice https://t.co/ng5iXYH29C — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) 18 January 2019

A short circuit at Three Bridges station means that no services can currently run between Three Bridges and Horsham in either direction.

The blockage is causing delays and cancellations for railway users along the Bedford to Brighton Thameslink line and the Peterborough and London Great Northern line.

The problem was first discovered on Three Bridges platforms one and two this morning, with Network Rail insolating and replacing a defective insulator pot.

After further issues stabilising the power supply, engineers found an object had become wedged beneath a third rail.

Assessments of the line are ongoing and Network Rail estimate that services will be disrupted until 12pm.

