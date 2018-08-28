Electric bike shop opens in Wheathampstead

Owner Leigh Stephenson (left) and son Xavier Stephenson with members of Verulam reallymoving.com at the opening of The Electric Bike Volt in Wheathampstead. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

A shop specialising in electric bikes has opened up in Wheathampstead.

Electric Bike Volt is owned by cycling enthusiast Leigh Stephenson and officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday, November 29, to tie in with the switching on of the Christmas lights.

Leigh, who lives in Wheathampstead and used to own a London motorcycle business, said: “It was very busy in the street. We had lots of customers through the door coming in and enquiring about the bikes.

“We served coffee, mulled wine, biscuits and mince pies.”

The shop is located at 16 High Street, at the site of a former off-licence, and sells exclusively electric bikes but also offers services and repairs to traditional bikes.

He said: “We’re here to cater for the needs of the village. We’ve got commuter bikes, hybrid bikes, children-sized bikes and unisex bikes.

“This is the first branch of the shop but hopefully there will be more in the future.”

