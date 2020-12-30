News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Beaumont sixth former aids injured passenger at St Albans City station

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:33 PM December 30, 2020   
Eilidh Dunwoodie

Eilidh Dunwoodie came to the rescue of a fallen passenger at St Albans City station on December 4. - Credit: Shirlayne Dunwoodie

A St Albans sixth former has been praised by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) staff after giving first aid at St Albans City station earlier this month.

Eilidh Dunwoodie, who attends Beaumont School, was travelling home to Harpenden after school when she saw that a fellow passenger had fallen down some steps and was badly injured on the platform. 

16-year-old Eilidh, who is also a Bombardier in Harpenden Detachment Army Cadet Force and a trained first aider, went over to check with station staff what was being done.

Eilidh Dunwoodie

16-year-old Eilidh is a Bombardier in Harpenden Detachment Army Cadet Force and a trained first aider. - Credit: Shirlayne Dunwoodie

Eilidh sat with the injured passenger for hours, and advised on actions to keep her safe while waiting for the woman's family and an ambulance, all whilst taking a full medical history and keeping the passenger distracted from her pain.

The ambulance service praised Eilidh for her quick actions and thorough handover.

You may also want to watch:

Eilidh said: “It was nothing really. I was lucky to have the first aid training from the army cadets and I’d like to pursue a medical career with the army, and when I saw the lady in pain, I just went over to see what I could do to help.

"Beyond the initial medical steps I think the most important thing was just keeping her company, and warm!

Most Read

  1. 1 London exodus as movers flock to buy outside the capital
  2. 2 Dog walker requires stitches after serious assault in St Albans
  3. 3 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
  1. 4 'West Herts Hospital Trust do not have a vision', say new hospital campaigners
  2. 5 COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the district
  3. 6 Man sustains stab wounds after Clarence Road incident
  4. 7 Burst mains causing local water supply issues
  5. 8 Harpenden pub fined for flouting Covid regulations
  6. 9 COVID-19 cases for our area surge above England's average
  7. 10 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year

"I just hope all went well when she got to hospital to get further treatment for her injuries.”

Staff at St Albans station also praised Eilidh's actions, and sent her a bouquet of flowers as a token of their appreciation.

Hertfordshire
St Albans News
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

UK's hottest and coldest property markets of 2020 revealed

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon

St Albans streets vote for Christmas lights winner

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

St Albans Crown Court

Care worker jailed after abusing vulnerable teen

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Hertfordshire

Man charged in connection with burglaries

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus