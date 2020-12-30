Beaumont sixth former aids injured passenger at St Albans City station

Published: 12:33 PM December 30, 2020

Eilidh Dunwoodie came to the rescue of a fallen passenger at St Albans City station on December 4. - Credit: Shirlayne Dunwoodie

A St Albans sixth former has been praised by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) staff after giving first aid at St Albans City station earlier this month.

Eilidh Dunwoodie, who attends Beaumont School, was travelling home to Harpenden after school when she saw that a fellow passenger had fallen down some steps and was badly injured on the platform.

16-year-old Eilidh, who is also a Bombardier in Harpenden Detachment Army Cadet Force and a trained first aider, went over to check with station staff what was being done.

16-year-old Eilidh is a Bombardier in Harpenden Detachment Army Cadet Force and a trained first aider. - Credit: Shirlayne Dunwoodie

Eilidh sat with the injured passenger for hours, and advised on actions to keep her safe while waiting for the woman's family and an ambulance, all whilst taking a full medical history and keeping the passenger distracted from her pain.

The ambulance service praised Eilidh for her quick actions and thorough handover.

You may also want to watch:

Eilidh said: “It was nothing really. I was lucky to have the first aid training from the army cadets and I’d like to pursue a medical career with the army, and when I saw the lady in pain, I just went over to see what I could do to help.

"Beyond the initial medical steps I think the most important thing was just keeping her company, and warm!

"I just hope all went well when she got to hospital to get further treatment for her injuries.”

Staff at St Albans station also praised Eilidh's actions, and sent her a bouquet of flowers as a token of their appreciation.