Let's get physical at the Alban Arena for Sport Relief

Staff and friends of the Alban Arena will be dancing in eighties fitness wear for the Sport Relief charity.

The event is taking place on Friday, March 13 and all are welcome to turn up and take part in a danceathon from 10am at the civic centre theatre.

Among those donning their legwarmers and neon attire will be St Albans panto legend Bob Golding and his wife, Nicola

Bob said: 'I will be incorporating a new dance move...the hand wash! I just hope my disco knees hold out!'

Sport Relief was created to harness the power and passion within sport to raise money to help people who need it, both in the UK and around the world.

The dancing will carry on until 4pm.

To watch Sports Relief tune into BBC One, On Friday, March 13 at 7pm.