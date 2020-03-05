Gallery

St Albans and Harpenden schoolchildren celebrate World Book Day 2020

World Book Day 2020: Emmeline Murray, five, as Mildred Hubble. Archant

Every picture tells a story, as you can see in our collection of photos from this year's World Book Day.

World Book Day 2020: Theo Harrington, 10, as Malfoy, and Matilda, two, as Goldilocks. World Book Day 2020: Theo Harrington, 10, as Malfoy, and Matilda, two, as Goldilocks.

The annual event sees children (and some adults!) dressing up in costumes themed around their favourite books.

So we have protagonists from the Harry Potter series alongside traditional fairy tale characters, celebrating works of fiction in a variety of forms.

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the UK and Ireland since 1995 on the first Thursday in March. It sees every child in full-time education in the UK given a voucher to exchange for one of a choice of special books.

World Book Day: Olive Chabauty, four, as Fantastic Mr Fox, with sisters Grace,10, as Professor Lupin and Elsie, six, as Tinkerbell. World Book Day: Olive Chabauty, four, as Fantastic Mr Fox, with sisters Grace,10, as Professor Lupin and Elsie, six, as Tinkerbell.

World Book Day 2020: Tillie Coulson as the Cat in the Hat. World Book Day 2020: Tillie Coulson as the Cat in the Hat.

World Book Day 2020: Zane Malik as The Grinch. World Book Day 2020: Zane Malik as The Grinch.

