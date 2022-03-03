World Book Day 2022: Children from across district celebrate their literary heroes

From Cruella DiVille to Aslan, this year's parade of World Book Day costumes certainly didn't disappoint.

We've been inundated with images sent in by proud parents, showing off their youngsters' literary inspirations, and are pleased to share some of them with you today.

But one story particularly touched our hearts, that of four-year-old Lenny Mansell-Baron, who dressed up as the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz.

His mum Steph explained how he has multi-cystic kidney dysplasia, has already undergone two major heart surgeries with at least another two more needed, and is susceptible to upper respiratory infections.

Because he is so vulnerable, Lenny has been shielded with his mum for much of the last two years.

Although he started school in September, after a week his was admitted to hospital with sepsis, and was then on and off until November when they started shielding again.

"Even though we have got him into school this week with lots of restrictions still in place, he isn’t allowed to join in with the other children though, and had to watch his class and the rest of the school via an iPad this morning doing their World Book Day parade, but still joined in with the dressing up.

"I think he looks great, but he has missed out on so much, and it absolutely broke his heart this morning that he couldn’t join in with everyone dressed up in the parade and could only participate virtually."

Izzy as Cruella DiVille. - Credit: Lucy Walker

Matilda Miller age 9 as Aslan and Scarlett Miller age 10 as Newt Scamander. - Credit: Rebekah Miller

Giorgio aged 8, and Rosa aged 2, as Harry and Hedwig. - Credit: Danielle Picton

Alexia Ostler, 7, as Jessie from Toy Story. - Credit: Jess Majercin

Amelia and Jaxson Whitaker from Mandeville Primary School as Gansta Granny and BFG. - Credit: James Whitaker

Harriet (7) and Elizabeth (10) from Maple Primary School - Credit: Christina Brown

Hadley Meads, aged 7 as Jessie with her trusty steed Bullseye from Toy Story. - Credit: Zoe Meads

Tiana from St John Fisher School in Marshalswick as an Oompa Loompa. - Credit: Jessica Smith

Evelyn aged 6 and Aubrey aged 2 as Cinderella and her Prince Charming - Credit: Jessica Smith

Isabella Hope as Willy Wonka, aged 10 - Credit: Hannah Hope

Maisie, eight, and Rosie, three, both as Mary Poppins. - Credit: Charlotte Buckman

Quintin (8 months) as a wizard. - Credit: Jazzi Craddock

Freya (year 2) and Luke (nursery) both at Mandeville Primary in St Albans planned and designed their own outfits. Freya is Cruella DiVille from the original Dixie Smith book- it was very important to her she went as the original version not the Disney/cartoon version, while Luke wanted to be Elmer. - Credit: Carolyn Philpot

Emmeline Murray, 7, as the “other mother” from Coraline, complete with buttons! - Credit: Andrew Murray

Olivia Quinn, 8, from Shenley, as Mary Poppins. - Credit: Sinead Quinn



