World Book Day 2022: Children from across district celebrate their literary heroes
- Credit: Steph Mansell
From Cruella DiVille to Aslan, this year's parade of World Book Day costumes certainly didn't disappoint.
We've been inundated with images sent in by proud parents, showing off their youngsters' literary inspirations, and are pleased to share some of them with you today.
But one story particularly touched our hearts, that of four-year-old Lenny Mansell-Baron, who dressed up as the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz.
His mum Steph explained how he has multi-cystic kidney dysplasia, has already undergone two major heart surgeries with at least another two more needed, and is susceptible to upper respiratory infections.
Because he is so vulnerable, Lenny has been shielded with his mum for much of the last two years.
Although he started school in September, after a week his was admitted to hospital with sepsis, and was then on and off until November when they started shielding again.
"Even though we have got him into school this week with lots of restrictions still in place, he isn’t allowed to join in with the other children though, and had to watch his class and the rest of the school via an iPad this morning doing their World Book Day parade, but still joined in with the dressing up.
"I think he looks great, but he has missed out on so much, and it absolutely broke his heart this morning that he couldn’t join in with everyone dressed up in the parade and could only participate virtually."