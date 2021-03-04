School children across St Albans district celebrate World Book Day 2021

Gallery

Published: 3:17 PM March 4, 2021

Pupils from St John Fisher Primary School pose with their favourite books while in fancy dress for World Book Day - Credit: St John Fisher Primary School

Even though schools aren't opening their doors to the majority of children until Monday, that hasn't stopped kids (and their parents and teachers, too!) from dressing up for World Book Day 2021.

Celebrated on the first Thursday in March, World Book Day typically sees students and school staff dress up as their favourite book character for a day at school.

The team behind WBD, which has been commemorated since 1995, have adapted this year's event to make sure that World Book Day sends a powerful and positive message about books and reading, even when staying at home under lockdown.

Here's a snapshot of how WBD is being celebrated across St Albans, Harpenden and beyond!

Beech Hyde School pupil Brooke, 5, dressed as the Cheshire Cat from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland - Credit: Juliet Collins

Freya, aged 6, dressed as a character from her very own book. She's in Year 2 at Mandeville Primary School in St Albans - Credit: Carolyn Philpot

Mandeville Primary's Hadley Meads, age 6, took the 'stay home' message to a whole new level with her Alice in Wonderland-themed house costume! - Credit: Zoe

Pupils from St John Fisher Primary School pose with their favourite books while in fancy dress for World Book Day - Credit: St John Fisher Primary School

This pupil dressed up as Ottoline Brown from Chris Riddell's Ottoline and the Yellow Cat - Credit: Andrew Murray

Although the day is drawing to a close, please keep your pictures coming! Send us an email to hertsad@archant.co.uk for your chance to get featured.