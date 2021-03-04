Gallery
School children across St Albans district celebrate World Book Day 2021
- Credit: St John Fisher Primary School
Even though schools aren't opening their doors to the majority of children until Monday, that hasn't stopped kids (and their parents and teachers, too!) from dressing up for World Book Day 2021.
Celebrated on the first Thursday in March, World Book Day typically sees students and school staff dress up as their favourite book character for a day at school.
The team behind WBD, which has been commemorated since 1995, have adapted this year's event to make sure that World Book Day sends a powerful and positive message about books and reading, even when staying at home under lockdown.
Here's a snapshot of how WBD is being celebrated across St Albans, Harpenden and beyond!
Although the day is drawing to a close, please keep your pictures coming! Send us an email to hertsad@archant.co.uk for your chance to get featured.