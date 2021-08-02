Which St Albans nursery has been voted best in the East of England?

Published: 2:14 PM August 2, 2021

Parents have voted a St Albans nursery into the Top 20 out of 1,167 early years settings in the East of England region.

Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School in Markyate, has now received an award from reviews site daynurseries.co.uk based on comments by its children's families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School in Markyate - Credit: Woodlands Nursery

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School on being rated by parents as a top nursery in East of England!

"Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a massive achievement."

Shirley Hayman, Head of Woodlands Nursery Shirley Hayman said: “The team are so delighted to have had their commitment and creativity recognised in this way. Thank you to all our parents who took the time to submit a personal review, and to our children who inspire us every day.

"As a relatively new provision and having just worked through all of the lockdowns, we are confident that we have even more to offer and develop in Woodlands."