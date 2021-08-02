News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Education

Which St Albans nursery has been voted best in the East of England?

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 2:14 PM August 2, 2021   
Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School in Markyate

Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School in Markyate - Credit: Woodlands Nursery

Parents have voted a St Albans nursery into the Top 20 out of 1,167 early years settings in the East of England region.

Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School in Markyate, has now received an award from reviews site daynurseries.co.uk based on comments by its children's families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School in Markyate

Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School in Markyate - Credit: Woodlands Nursery

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School on being rated by parents as a top nursery in East of England!

"Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a massive achievement."

Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School in Markyate

Woodlands Nursery at Beechwood Park School in Markyate - Credit: Woodlands Nursery

You may also want to watch:

Shirley Hayman, Head of Woodlands Nursery Shirley Hayman said: “The team are so delighted to have had their commitment and creativity recognised in this way. Thank you to all our parents who took the time to submit a personal review, and to our children who inspire us every day.

"As a relatively new provision and having just worked through all of the lockdowns, we are confident that we have even more to offer and develop in Woodlands."

Most Read

  1. 1 Which St Albans nursery has been voted best in the East of England?
  2. 2 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 3 In pictures: First Comedy Garden is a complete laughfest
  1. 4 St Albans named among England's most expensive property hotspots
  2. 5 8 filming locations of Netflix royal drama The Crown in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 7 of the best brunches in St Albans and Harpenden
  4. 7 From Hertfordshire to the Strictly dancefloor: 7 Strictly Come Dancing contestant from the county
  5. 8 Ammunition found in bag on St Albans street
  6. 9 Teenager strangled in attack in St Albans park
  7. 10 Oaklands College being investigated for breach of planning over nursery closure
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the Harpenden Road site, which could see 150 homes built on Green Belt land.

150 homes plan for Green Belt land in north St Albans is approved

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Acorns Nursery receives the Nursery of the Year award at the 2018 Herts Ad School Awards.

St Albans nursery given six weeks' notice warning of potential closure

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Nicole Kidman stars in film Birthday Girl, which can be watched on BritBox.

TV | Video

From Nicole Kidman's Birthday Girl to Inspector Morse, St Albans on screen

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus