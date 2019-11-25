St Albans student cooks up a treat for Rotary Young Chef competition

Jessica Hardcastle of Marlborough Science Academy won the Rotary Young Chef competition in St Albans. Archant

A student from Marlborough Science Academy has triumphed in the first round of the national Rotary Young Chef Competition

Left to right: Trophy Presentation- left to right: Paul Wood, Jessica Hardcastle, Libby Key, Iona Boulton, Peter Knight, Mary Whitehead, and Colin Jones.

The competition, at Oaklands College, was judged by Peter Knight, executive chef of the Jurys Inn hotel chain, and Paul Wood, a lecturer in catering at the college. The competitors were challenged to cook a two course meal for two in 90 minutes with a budget of £15.

Year 9 Jessica Hardcastle won with a caramelised red onion and rocket tartelette to start and a duck breast with port and sherry sauce for her main course.

Alison Cuell, food preparation and nutrition teacher at Marlborough, said of her pupil: "She's a really hardworking fantastic young lady who loves cooking. She was delighted to win; she didn't expect to."

Second place in the competition, which was organised by the Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium, went to Iona Boulton of St Albans High School for Girls and third place went to Libby Key, also from Marlborough.