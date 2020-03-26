Advanced search

ZooWatch: How is ZSL Whipsnade coping during the Coronavirus shutdown?

PUBLISHED: 12:20 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 26 March 2020

The Herts Ad spoke to staff at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo to find out how they are managing under the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

The Herts Ad spoke to staff at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo to find out how they are managing under the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

Archant

Zookeepers are still working to care for Whipsnade’s resident animals through the coronavirus lockdown.

Behind the closed gates, life goes on for its dedicated team of zookeepers, vets, security and grounds staff.

The animals are not at risk from the virus but staff, of course, are.

The guidelines that apply to everyone else regarding social distancing affect them too but the animals still need to be taken care of.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s chief operating officer Owen Craft said: “The health and safety of our animals and staff is our top priority. We‘re following all guidelines with regards to the need for self-isolation, and practising social distancing as much as is possible to ensure our dedicated team stay well.

“The animals are used to seeing lots of people come through the doors on a daily basis which is not happening now, under the lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“Staff are providing companionship and entertainment to keep them stimulated.”

Owen added: “We’re sure some are missing the visitors, but our staff are keeping the animals occupied with enrichment devices and maintaining regular training schedules so they’re well stimulated. Plus, the donkeys are getting a few extra chin tickles from their keepers!”

In terms of eating, regular food deliveries continue and some animals are even fed from plants grown on site, like the giraffes, who eat leaves grown on trees around the zoo.

Owen added: “Our logistics team have worked, and continue to work, incredibly hard to ensure our supplies are maintained; keeping thousands of mouths fed is a quite a feat at the best of times, so we‘re in good hands.”

As an international conservation charity, ZSL relies on public support to continue to work for wildlife, including the costs of caring for and feeding the animals.

Owen said: “We really can’t wait to welcome visitors back to our zoo in the future, so for now we are appealing to our supporters and animal lovers to help us care for the thousands of animals who call the zoo home while it is closed to the public.”

Donate now by visiting zsl.org/support-our-zoos

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Most read stories

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Harpenden Estate purchase postponed due to coronavirus impact

Plans to purchase the Harpenden Estate have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: DANNY LOO

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant
Herts Most Wanted
Herts Business Awards

Most Read

Armed police swoop on St Albans flat after reports of firearm

Armed police in Newsom Place, St Peter's Road, St Albans. Picture: Edward Gillson

St Albans Mad Squirrel granted permission to be ‘drinking establishment’

Mad Squirrel overlooks St Albans Cathedral.

Woman dies at Watford General Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

West Hertfordshire Hospitals confirmed the news today. Picture: Danny Loo.

Harpenden Estate purchase postponed due to coronavirus impact

Plans to purchase the Harpenden Estate have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: DANNY LOO

Sunday Times names St Albans as one of UK’s best places to live

The Sunday Times loves St Albans' George Street, with its boutiques, antiques shops and restaurants. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

ZooWatch: How is ZSL Whipsnade coping during the Coronavirus shutdown?

The Herts Ad spoke to staff at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo to find out how they are managing under the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ZSL Whipsnade

Shopping under the lockdown - how the coronavirus crisis has changed our trip to the supermarket

Shopping at Sainsbury's in London Colney during the lockdown.

RFU to provide clubs with rescue package during coronavirus outbreak despite million-pound losses expected

Verulamians and St Albans are two clubs who could benefit from the RFU's coronavirus rescue package. Picture: KARYN HADDON

St Albans band Enter Shikari announce new UK tour dates

Enter Shikari have announced a new tour in support of new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible. Picture: Derek Ridgers
Drive 24