Wheathampstead school bids Year 6 pupils goodbye

PUBLISHED: 07:59 10 August 2020

Year 6 pupils at Beech Hyde Primary School in Wheathampstead said goodbye before moving on to secondary school. Picture: Beech Hyde School

Archant

A Wheathampstead primary school said goodbye to Year 6 pupils in style despite leavers’ events being disrupted by lockdown.

Staff at Beech Hyde Primary School wished pupils all the best as they prepare to move on to secondary school.

Year 6 teacher Miss Rogers said: “This wasn’t the way we expected to be saying goodbye to our Year 6 children but hopefully we provided a unique send off for a special group of children.

“I am very proud of each and every one of them; how hard they have worked throughout the year and how well they returned to school and dealt with all the changes.

“We tried to make sure they had as many of the leavers experiences as possible and filmed elements instead of having a traditional leavers assembly. Definitely one to remember!”

