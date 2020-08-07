Wheathampstead school bids Year 6 pupils goodbye

Year 6 pupils at Beech Hyde Primary School in Wheathampstead said goodbye before moving on to secondary school. Picture: Beech Hyde School Archant

A Wheathampstead primary school said goodbye to Year 6 pupils in style despite leavers’ events being disrupted by lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Year 6 pupils at Beech Hyde Primary School in Wheathampstead said goodbye before moving on to secondary school. Picture: Beech Hyde School Year 6 pupils at Beech Hyde Primary School in Wheathampstead said goodbye before moving on to secondary school. Picture: Beech Hyde School

Staff at Beech Hyde Primary School wished pupils all the best as they prepare to move on to secondary school.

Year 6 teacher Miss Rogers said: “This wasn’t the way we expected to be saying goodbye to our Year 6 children but hopefully we provided a unique send off for a special group of children.

Year 6 pupils at Beech Hyde Primary School in Wheathampstead said goodbye before moving on to secondary school. Picture: Beech Hyde School Year 6 pupils at Beech Hyde Primary School in Wheathampstead said goodbye before moving on to secondary school. Picture: Beech Hyde School

“I am very proud of each and every one of them; how hard they have worked throughout the year and how well they returned to school and dealt with all the changes.

“We tried to make sure they had as many of the leavers experiences as possible and filmed elements instead of having a traditional leavers assembly. Definitely one to remember!”

Please send pictures and messages for Year 6 leavers to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk to be featured in the Herts Ad.

You may also want to watch: