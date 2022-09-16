New headteacher joins village school

A Wheathampstead primary school has welcomed a new headteacher at the start of the academic year.

Karen Thomas joins Beech Hyde Primary and Nursery, coming in the wake of record Year 6 SATS last year, with well above the national average for English and maths.

She said: "I feel so privileged to be a part of such a vibrant and purposeful community. I have absolutely loved my first weeks, getting to know children, staff and parents."

Beech Hyde is the heart of a strong community with a history going back over 50 years.

The school will be inviting current parents, ex-pupils, villagers and anyone who would like to see

Beech Hyde on a normal working day to visit on the morning of October 18.

"This is a village school," added Karen, "and I want the village to be able to be a part of its children’s

success. We’d love to see as many people as possible."