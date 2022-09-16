News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
New headteacher joins village school

Laura Bill

Published: 10:56 AM September 16, 2022
New Beech Hyde headteacher Karen Thomas with pupils.

New Beech Hyde headteacher Karen Thomas with pupils. - Credit: Beech Hyde

A Wheathampstead primary school has welcomed a new headteacher at the start of the academic year.

Karen Thomas joins Beech Hyde Primary and Nursery, coming in the wake of record Year 6 SATS last year, with well above the national average for English and maths.

She said: "I feel so privileged to be a part of such a vibrant and purposeful community. I have absolutely loved my first weeks, getting to know children, staff and parents."

Beech Hyde is the heart of a strong community with a history going back over 50 years. 

The school will be inviting current parents, ex-pupils, villagers and anyone who would like to see
Beech Hyde on a normal working day to visit on the morning of October 18.

"This is a village school," added Karen, "and I want the village to be able to be a part of its children’s
success. We’d love to see as many people as possible."

Beech Hyde head Karen Thomas with pupils from the school.

Beech Hyde head Karen Thomas with pupils from the school. - Credit: Beech Hyde

