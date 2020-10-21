Students from St Albans’ Verulam School go above and beyond to support FEED foodbank

A St Albans school is helping those in need through their annual food bank initiative.

Verulam School has been supporting foodbank FEED, which is run by Vineyard Church.

Despite the difficulties surrounding collecting donations safely, students have risen to the challenge in providing a whole range of nonperishable goods to donate, all of which will be used to stock the food bank and help those who find themselves in difficult circumstances.

Co-ordinated by the Year 11 house captains, students delivered over 4,600 items to the charitable cause.

Geoff Sutton, who co-ordinates the school’s FEED project, said: “Every year students from Verulam School excel at collecting items for FEED, and this year was no different.

“Thank you to all those who contributed to the 4,630 items given to FEED. Each donation is vital for helping many people in our community who are in need of a bit of support.”