Verulam School chosen for participation in national STEM project

Year 9 students at Verulam School have been busy researching, preparing and filming a range of their favourite activities to showcase the importance of STEM subjects. Picture: Verulam School Archant

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Club at Verulam School has been chosen to participate in a national project.

Run by STEM Learning, The National STEM Club runs live, online sessions every fortnight, enabling young people, families and schools to take part in practical and hands-on STEM activities.

Year 9 students at the school have been busy researching, preparing and filming a range of their favourite activities to showcase the importance of STEM subjects in our everyday lives. Their first film, experimenting with balloon rockets, went live on Wednesday, November 25.

Students designed a range of further experiments using basic household objects so that those participating in the clubs at home can easily replicate what they are shown.

Verulam students explain to their viewers how the results translate to the real world, helping bring the subject to life.

By working in ‘year group bubbles’, Verulam School has been able to keep its STEM clubs running, despite the practical constraints imposed by COVID-19.

STEM Club teacher Miss Howells said: “Being able to run our STEM club has been really rewarding to us as staff as well as for the students. It has given the students an environment to extend their passion for the STEM subjects and take ownership of a project that they know represents them and the school.”

Mrs Cornmell, who also teaches at STEM Club, added: “It’s been wonderful to see that the pupils are so engaged and to see how they work together to discover more. We are really excited about continuing working with STEM Learning over the next academic year.”

Year 9 student Tristan Gilbert said: “We really enjoy STEM club and we think it’s great to advance our knowledge of STEM subjects. Being part of the videos has also been great fun.”

Jo Mitchell, STEM enrichment coordinator at STEM Learning, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the engagement our first national STEM Club session has already received in just under a week and Verulam’s contribution was a great addition to the activities.

“STEM Clubs really do make a difference to children’s lives. Helping to enthuse them about STEM subjects, creating opportunities to learn new skills and facilitating positive relationships with adults.”

For more information about The National STEM Club, visit stem.org.uk/national-stem-club.