Verulam School announces appointment of first female head teacher

Published: 4:15 PM March 26, 2021

Julie Richardson will take over from current Verulam head teacher Paul Ramsey in the autumn

A St Albans school has appointed its first female head in its 83-year history.

Julie Richardson will be the first woman to hold the top position at Verulam School when she takes up the post in the autumn.



Her appointment comes after the current head, Paul Ramsey, announced his departure in November, after more than two decades at the school.

Julie Richardson has been a teacher for 18 years, working in a number of schools across London and Essex.

An ex-pupil of a single-sex school herself, she has also worked for three years as head of English at an all boys college. She is currently serving as the vice principal at Drapers’ Academy in Havering.

She said: “I am really proud to have the opportunity to lead and serve the staff, students and community into the next chapter of Verulam’s history. I was instantly struck by the warm and friendly welcome from everyone when I visited the school, and I feel honoured to be the leader of such a special community.

"I will be relentless in my drive to ensure that Verulam continues to be a place full of opportunities, experiences and where all pupils excel academically.”

John Acton, chair of Verulam School's governors, added: "Julie was an outstanding candidate and the decision to appoint her was unanimous. Her vision and passion for boys’ education shone through during the interviews, as well as her in-depth knowledge and understanding of curriculum design, contemporary teaching and pastoral care of young people.

"She has a very inclusive approach to education and the highest of expectations for what can be achieved by everyone. We are confident that she will take the school to new levels of excellence and it will be a very exciting time for students and staff alike.

"We thank Paul Ramsey for all of the good work he has done and we wish him every success in his next role.”

Paul Ramsey is leaving Verulam School after 21 years' service.




