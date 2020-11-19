Advanced search

Verulam School’s head to leave at end of academic year after 21 years

PUBLISHED: 17:11 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 19 November 2020

Mr Ramsey pictured with pupils from the current Years 8 and 9 and ex-pupils Ms C Johnson and Mr J Anthony who now teach at Verulam School. Picture: Verulam School

Verulam School’s headteacher is to leave the school at the end of the academic year after 21 years’ service.

Paul Ramsey announced his intention to leave in August last week, after over two decades at the school.

In a letter to parents, Mr Ramsey said: “I have enjoyed the challenges that each post has presented and the whole school community has become extremely important to me. However, I feel that the time is now right for me to look for new opportunities in my professional life.

“I have relished the challenge of serving Verulam as head of English, deputy headteacher and headteacher. I have enjoyed the privilege of working with wonderful students, highly engaged parents and a collegial and committed staff.

“It has been a great pleasure teaching our students and watching them grow into confident and successful young men and women.”

Alan Gray, headteacher of Sandringham School and CEO of Alban Academies Trust commented:“It has been a real pleasure working alongside Mr Ramsey in his time at Verulam School, both within the BeauSandVer sixth-form consortium, and, more recently, as a key member of the Alban Academies Trust with Sandringham, Ridgeway and the two Wheatfields Schools.

“He has led Verulam with great integrity and unbounded passion for boys’ education.”

Verulam School’s chair of governors, John Acton, added: “On behalf of the Verulam community I would like to thank Mr. Ramsey for his 21 years of unwavering service to Verulam School. He’s leaving the school in good shape with very strong GCSE and A-level outcomes last summer, reaffirming the significant progress the school has made in recent years.

“Now we will begin to look for his successor and continue on our path to making the school truly outstanding.”

The governing body at Verulam School will begin the process of recruiting a new headteacher in January 2021.

Speaking of the remaining academic year ahead, Mr Ramsey said: “I am looking forward to working with students, staff and parents to ensure that we enjoy another safe and successful year and that we further develop our values of excellence, character and respect.”

