100% recommendation from parents for St Albans primary

EVERY parent with children at a St Albans primary school would recommend it to other mums and dads, a report has revealed.

An Ofsted inspection of Mandeville Primary School in Cottonmill saw an unprecedented 100 per cent recommendation in a parents' survey, a record the inspector had never experienced before.

The survey, submitted on the first day of the visit, showed how highly the parents think of Mandeville, with a number also choosing to write directly to the inspector to give him their views on how much they value the school.

Ofsted inspector Nick Rudman said: "Parents are extremely positive about the school. They are delighted that any concerns are dealt with properly and that they can communicate easily and quickly with staff. Every parent who responded to Ofsted’s questionnaire said they would recommend the school."

Following the inspection, the school was confirmed as maintaining its good rating, and strengths identified in the report included the kindness of the children, the courtesy and understanding of staff, the exciting and well planned curriculum, the children’s willingness to learn and how much they enjoy coming to school.

Headteacher Cathy Longhurst said: "This report is a true reflection of our fabulous school community. It clearly shows that our children are at the heart of all we do and that by attending Mandeville children make excellent progress academically, socially and in their own personal development.

"The staff at Mandeville know each individual child extremely well and I am so pleased that that was recognised by Ofsted.

"As you can imagine, the language Ofsted uses must be very precise to ensure consistency across the country. This consistency is certainly reflected in our report, although very few reports mention a school dog!

"The inspector was not so constrained in his verbal feedback to us at the end of the inspection however, referring to Mandeville as "a truly super school" and telling us that it had been a privilege inspecting it. He also said that the "good" category is a very broad spectrum, and Mandeville is "right at the very top of it". That is exactly where I want to be."

The full inspection report and the results of the Parent View can be found on the school website www.mandeville.herts.sch.uk.