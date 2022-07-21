Umbrella initiative highlights neurodiversity at Harpenden primary

Pupils at a Harpenden school were enchanted to see the entrance and play area decorated with an array of brightly coloured umbrellas - part of a special initiative to highlight neurodiversity.

The initiative at High Beeches Primary School was part of the ADHD Foundation’s Neurodiversity Umbrella Project, which is designed to represent the one in five of us who have a neurodevelopmental condition, such as ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia or Tourette’s syndrome.

These conditions fall under the umbrella term of neurodiversity and the project aims to change perceptions of neurodiverse and neurodivergent people by celebrating all the many strengths that come from thinking differently.

The school’s inclusion lead, Carolyn Burley coordinated the project with parent Gemma Randall.

Carolyn said: "Each umbrella was decorated by individual children from the school. This reminds us of the way the school family is made up of a collection of different minds. Each one has its unique differences, but together they make one stunning and creative installation.

"A number of our neurodiverse students personalised their umbrellas with their ND superpowers and were thrilled to see them prominently on display as part of a large installation. It’s created a fantastic buzz and is opening up much needed conversations with parents and children across the school community."

The school plans to expand on the positive conversations that this installation has brought about with a series of events in the autumn term. These will be not only be for their neurodiverse children, but the wider school community.

If you are interested in being involved in these empowering and supportive events be it as a neurodiverse speaker or through sponsorship please contact umbrellaproject1in5@gmail.com