Educational excellence - praise for our school staff during third lockdown

Published: 2:17 PM January 11, 2021

Okay parents...you’ve had a week's practice now - are you ready for another 28 kids and OFSTED yet?

The challenges of lockdown have made mum and dads even more appreciative of the education system, as they strive to juggle between home schooling, work and domestic chores.

But spare a thought for those teachers trying to arrange lesson plans and maintain morale for pupils remotely, office staff trying to coordinate teaching for key workers' children, and headteachers facing up to the prospect of running exams under very different conditions this year.

We wanted to recognise the amazing teams working in schools across the district during this time, and asked readers to send us their tributes to teachers and support staff.

Elizabeth Hunt praised the team at St Peter's School in St Albans: "All the teachers, TAs and office staff and definitely Robin the caretaker! Keeping their pupils and families going through thick and thin. Brilliant, encouraging teaching and support."

Jane Salisbury wanted to acknowledge: "All the staff at Skyswood for getting their online learning up and running straight away and for the work they are doing for the key worker children."

Gretel Gould sent words of encouragement to all the staff at Wheatfields Infant and Junior school in St Albans: "Especially Mrs Pratt from Chestnut class. Such amazing care and support throughout the entirety of this pandemic. Always making time to talk things through and ensure both parents and pupils have all the support they need."

Claire Paas enthused: "Samuel Ryder Academy teaching staff are outstanding, Mr Tester is always going above and beyond, Mr Hoque is an all-round great teacher, the list is endless at this school! I cannot thank them enough for their commitment and dedication - it’s amazed me."

Jenny Murray agreed: "There are so many at Samuel Ryder Academy: Ms Reed, Ms Leat, Mr Crockford, Mr Gautier, Mr King, Mr Fothergill, Mr Chatterley, Mrs Glaysher to name but a few (and in no particular order)!"

Lisa Helou wanted to recognise staff at Beaumont School for working during their personal holiday time to get ready for online learning: "They are constantly adapting to new rules and guidelines - a massive shout-out please!"

Justyna Stuart praised Mrs Rowe and all teachers and staff members in How Wood Primary School and Nursery: "They are doing an amazing job!"

Gemma Hanly knew who she wanted to recognise for a shout-out: "How about to all the nursery staff at Busy Bees Glenalmond in King Harry Lane, who are all still continuing to work through the pandemic? Keep up the good work ladies!!"

Tatjana Williams praised everyone at Muriel Green Nursery and Sammy Ackroyd sent a cheer to all the teachers at the Abbey School: "They are just a little bit amazing!" she said.

Lucy Morrison highlighted: "All staff at Loreto College St Albans, especially Miss Ross, head of Sixth Form. They all care so much for all the girls, thank you!"

Linda Ritchie said she wanted to recognise all the staff at Verulam School: "They have worked tirelessly and are doing an amazing job in such difficult circumstances. I've never been prouder of our school."

Chris Neville gave a shout to all the teachers and teaching assistants at Bowmans Green, including her mum Mrs Neville, while Eileen Morrison wanted to recognise Mrs Welton in Reception at Garden Fields School: "She is a true legend! Send her love from her Snowdrops!"

Emma Payne wasn't going to miss the opportunity to recognise the work of her and her colleagues at Busy Bees Rothamsted Lodge: "We are the only nursery in Harpenden to stay open during the first lockdown and throughout everything, all the girls are still working very hard , despite finding it a bit hard at times... Well done to everyone."

More comments in next week's Herts Advertiser. If you want to pay tribute to your children's school staff, please add them to the pinned Facebook post on the Herts Ad page.