ZSL tiger cubs celebrate second birthday

The ZSL tiger cubs celebrate their second birthday today. Picture: Supplied Archant

Three stripy tiger cubs, who were born two years ago today, were given a giant block of frozen blood and water along with a hand-crafted birthday sign at their home at Whipsnade Zoo.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The birthday celebrations for Dmitri, Makari and Czar come just days after Sir David Attenborough called upon the public to help save the zoo - the UK’s largest – saying: “The Zoological Society of London has made an outstanding contribution to conservation and to our understanding of wildlife for 200 years. ZSL now faces its toughest challenge to date - coronavirus led to the sustained closure of London and Whipsnade Zoo cutting off vital income. Put bluntly, this national institution is now, itself, at risk of extinction.”

Team leader Graeme Williamson said: “With such a scorching weather forecast for the week ahead, we couldn’t think of a better gift for the tiger cubs than a giant ice lolly – albeit made with blood rather than more traditional fruit!

“The lollies (made inside a giant barrel) are great enrichment for the tigers; where we devise activities or change the way we present their food to encourage their natural behaviour – this leaves a melted scent trail all over the enclosure for them to sniff out.”

The three tigers, now almost fully grown, made short work of the giant block of ice, tearing it down from the tree and rolling it around together to melt the treat.

Graeme added: “Dmitri, Makari and Czar have grown up so fast, and we’ll soon see some changes to the group here as they reach adulthood; their mum Naya has already moved out ready to eventually move to another zoo, and dad Botzman will also be moving to another zoo – all as part of the internationally coordinated conservation breeding programme to preserve this precious species.”

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo reopened on Monday, June 15 after an unprecedented three months of closure due to the coronavirus lockdown. The loss of income put the charity under huge financial pressure as they continued to provide the highest level of care for their animals. Now ZSL is calling on the public to help ensure they stay open by booking a ticket, joining as a member or donating to ZSL at www.zsl.org/justgiving