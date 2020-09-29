‘Game-changing’ playground transformation at The Lea Primary School

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:11 29 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 29 September 2020

The Early Years playground at The Lea Primary School and Nursery has been transformed over the summer holidays, thanks to PTA fundraising and a very generous Community Fund grant from The Harpenden Trust. Pictures: The Lea Primary School and Nursery PTA

Children at The Lea Primary School and Nursery in Harpenden returned after the summer holidays to find the Early Years playground had been transformed, thanks to PTA fundraising and a community fund grant from The Harpenden Trust.

Headteacher James Berry and PTA Vice Chair Katy Hamilton welcomed Steve Pryor and Sian How from The Harpenden Trust to officially open the new playground and hand over a commemorative plaque.

Mr Berry said the playground facilities – which include a new climbing frame, water feature and music zone – have been a “game-changing” addition to the school, with children in the reception and nursery classes now able to enjoy a range of stimulating activities while they learn together outside.

Katy Hamilton said: “We are so grateful to the Harpenden Trust. They have been supportive and interested in our school community throughout and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.”

